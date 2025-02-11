Hyderabad: Chilkur Balaji priest attackers planned parallel govt, army

Hyderabad: Veera Raghava Reddy, who was arrested by Cyberabad police of Telangana for attacking Chilkur Balaji Temple head priest C S Rangarajan, had formed an organisation ‘Rama Rajyam’, that was to function more or less as a full-fledged parallel government.

Raghava Reddy registered his organisation under the name “Kosalendra Trust” at Gandipet Sub Registrar office in the month of November 2022 with its registered address at House No 8-1-293/A, HS Darga, Shaikpet, Hyderabad – 500104, (old pin-code – 500008).

The organisation is supposed to be guided and function for the establishment of Rama Rajyam and its structure shall function and carry out the activities as stated under Bhagavad Gita Chapter 4-7 & 8 and 18-17 & 43 ‘ r/w Article 48 and Article 361 (Rajapramukha) of the Constitution of India.

In fact, he designed a structure for carrying out day to day functioning of the “kingdom”. Its structure had –Trinities (three members), Ashtadik Rulers (eight members), State rulers (one for each State), District rulers, Mandal rulers and Village rulers.

Their primary duties were the establishment of dharma (Punishment of Criminals, Protection of Innocents, Gau-rakshana which is the Protection of Cows from Illegal slaughter) and forming the army through the rulers.

He was on the verge of forming the Rama Rajyam Army, legal assistance team, cow protection team and internal strategic team.

Website criticizes judiciary, promotes dharma over law

The website created by Raghava Reddy stated that “the current Criminal Justice systems in establishment, are evil–disciplined and are only defending the wealthy criminals and no dharma is seen in the process. Anyone paying a fee to the litigant and going around the court can never hope that justice will ever be done. Hiranya–Kashyapa & Ravana in earlier times had bounties and protective shields.”

It blames the judiciary and claims that “now the Judges and the Police are using Section 77 of IPC, Judges Protection Act, section 197 of CrPC and Article 124 (4) of the Constitution of India as the protective shields to commit evil crimes.”

It further states that “as a witness of Sri Hari, who broke through the protective shields of Ravana and Hiranya–Kashyapa’s boons, in the current times when the Justice/Police systems have become a hindrance to the protection of the law and serving the evil, “Rama Rajyam” will ensure the establishment of Dharma and stand with those who have been the victims of the current evil system.”

It sought donations from the public to run the organisation and invited the registration of volunteers.

While all this was happening, the police did not act against the organisation and took it lightly as another religious group aimed at promoting religious activities and gau raksha.

Attack on Chilkur Balaji Temple priest sparks widespread concern

The group suddenly shot to fame or rather notoriety, after the attack on the head priest of Chilkur Balaji temple, C S Rangaswamy. The head priest complained to the police that he was targeted after he failed to support the organisation financially and promote it.

An official said that the intelligence department should have kept a watch on its activities. Close to 20 people turned up at the famous Chikur Balaji temple popular as the “visa temple” and created a commotion at the house of the head priest. “If any grave incident would have taken place, there would have been a major law and order problem in the state,” a retired police official pointed out.