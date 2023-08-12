Avinash Sachdev reveals Ex-Gf Palak Purswani’s relationship status

Mumbai: Avinash Sachdev, best known for his recent appearance on Bigg Boss OTT 2, has sparked interest after revealing details about his previous relationship with Palak Purswani. The controversy surrounding their split and Palak’s allegations of cheating has become a hot topic.

Clearing the air about relationship status

Avinash Sachdev addressed the rumours and claims surrounding his previous relationship with Palak Purswani in a recent interview with ETimes. Avinash clarified in his conversation on Bigg Boss OTT 2 that their breakup was discussed during a chat with Jiya Shankar on the show. He revealed that Palak has moved on with her life and is no longer single, saying, “I had cleared on Bigg Boss’ platform itself about my breakup with Palak during a conversation with Jiya Shankar and I think she must have watched it and couldn’t handle it. It’s been 18 months to our breakup and unke life mein kisi aur ki entry bhi ho chuki hai.”

Concentrate on moving forward

Avinash advised Palak to concentrate on her new relationship and to let go of any remaining feelings for him. He believes Palak has not mentioned her new relationship in the media. “Palak must have definitely not mentioned about it in the interview. I think she should focus on her love life and please get over me and get well soon.”

Avinash discussed the drama surrounding his relationship with Palak in an interview with ETimes. He stated that he would not reveal specifics about Palak’s actions, but emphasised the importance of her moving on. Avinash stated that Palak’s position had changed following her exit from the Bigg Boss house, where she had sought his support.

“Ek haath se taali nahi bajti. I don’t want to reveal what she has done. I have only one message: Please get over me. It’s been 1 year and 9 months. I am done mentally. Getting out of the Bigg Boss house in the first week was a big slap. I supported her in the house. She was nice to me when needed my support, BB money. Once she left the house, she started saying these things.”

Avinash Sachdev’s recent revelations about his previous relationship with Palak Purswani have added to the ongoing controversy. The spotlight remains on their shared history and the dynamics that unfolded within it as the two individuals navigated their separate paths.