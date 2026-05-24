Avoid cow slaughter on Bakrid: All India Pasmanda Ulema Board

New Delhi: A Muslim organisation on Sunday, May 24, urged community members to avoid slaughter of cows as sacrifice during Eid-ul-Azha (Bakrid), pointing out that in light of legal restrictions and apprehension of unrest, it is appropriate to offer another animal as a sacrifice.

The All India Pasmanda Ulema Board (AIPUB) asserted in response to a query on offering sacrifices of animals.

“Undoubtedly, ‘qurbani’ (ritual of sacrifice) is an act of worship, and according to the Sharia, a cow is indeed included among the animals permissible for sacrifice.

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“However, in situations where there exists a legal prohibition imposed by the government, and where performing such a sacrifice carries the risk of inciting unrest, riots, threats to the lives and property of Muslims, or communal tension, then in compliance with the law, performing the sacrifice using other permissible animals is the course of action that aligns most closely with wisdom and prudence,” AIPUB chief Ubaidullah Qasmi said.

He said that in situations where legal restrictions exist or there is an apprehension of unrest, it is appropriate to refrain from offering a cow as a sacrifice.

Muslims across the globe sacrifice animals as permitted by law in their respective countries as a symbol of the willingness and obedience to God that Prophet Ibrahim showed in offering his son Ismael as a sacrifice.