Awarapan 2 OTT release: When and where to watch online

Mumbai: Emraan Hashmi’s Awarapan 2 has only just arrived in theatres, but fans are already asking one big question: When will Shivam Pandit come home on OTT?

Released on August 14, the action thriller marks Emraan’s return as the brooding Shivam nearly two decades after the original Awarapan. While the film continues its theatrical run, its streaming destination has now caught everyone’s attention.

Where will Awarapan 2 stream?

Awarapan 2 will stream on Amazon Prime Video following its run in cinemas. Prime Video was listed as the film’s streaming partner in its opening credits as well as official promotional material.

However, the makers and the streaming platform have not announced an exact OTT premiere date yet.

When can fans expect its OTT release?

Bollywood films usually arrive on streaming platforms around 45 to 60 days after their theatrical debut. If Awarapan 2 follows the same window, viewers could expect it to begin streaming sometime between late September and early October 2026.

This remains an estimated timeline, and fans will have to wait for an official announcement from the makers or Prime Video.