Awarapan 2: Shabana Azmi to play villain for 1st time in her career

Mumbai: Veteran actress Shabana Azmi is set to explore a new dimension in her career with “Awarapan 2,” where she will be seen in an antagonist role for the first time.

Producer Vishesh Bhatt took to social media to announce the same. He shared a picture of him with Shabana Azmi and wrote, “Nafisa could only ever be Shabana ji… She came home on her birthday last year, and everything found its place.”

The post further read, “We are deeply honored to welcome the National Award-winning legend Shabana Azmi to the franchise, marking the first antagonist role of her monumental career! She brings an unmatched impact and presence that will reframe the story completely. Awarapan 2 in cinemas 14 August 2026.”

The National Award-winning actress will be seen in the role of Nafisa in the movie. “Awarapan 2” is directed by Nitin Kakkar, written by Bilal Siddiqui and produced by Vishesh Bhatt. The film is slated to hit theatres on 14 August 2026.

Last week, the makers had announced the highly anticipated sequel, “Awarapan 2,” on social media. Sharing the poster, they wrote, “OGs know this isn’t just a wrap. He came back for you. In cinemas August 14. #Awarapan2 #ShivamReturns #ItsAWrap.”

Shot across Rajasthan and Southeast Asia, “Awarapan 2” has been mounted on a larger scale while staying true to the emotional core of its story. The film brings back Emraan Hashmi as Shivam, a character that has remained close to audiences for nearly two decades. It also marks Disha Patani’s first collaboration with Vishesh Films. Directed by Nitin Kakkar and written by Bilal Siddiqui, “Awarapan 2” is set for a worldwide theatrical release on August 14 this year.

Producer Vishesh Bhatt had earlier spoken about his decision to make a sequel to the 2007 film “Awarapan.” He said, “Awarapan 2″ is an emotion so large that it’s meant for the big screen. It also presents exotic settings and large scale sequences, but fundamentally it’s built on our core principles of layered storytelling with powerful characters and rich music. Emraan felt the angst of Shivam so deeply that he stepped into character in a heartbeat. And with Disha Patani joining us, the world of the film opened up to new possibilities.”