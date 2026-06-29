Awarapan 2 teaser: Emraan Hashmi returns as Shivam Pandit

Mumbai: The makers of ‘Awarapan 2’ unveiled the film’s first teaser on the 19th anniversary of the cult classic ‘Awarapan’, on June 29, further bringing back Emraan Hashmi as the iconic Shivam Pandit after nearly two decades.

The teaser dropped by the makers on social media, revisits the emotional world of Shivam Pandit, a man weighed down by grief and searching for a reason to keep moving forward.

The teaser opens with a narration in Emraan Hashmi’s voice, and offers a glimpse into the protagonist’s emotional journey before culminating in the powerful dialogue, ‘Is Baar Yeh Awarapaan Khatam Hoga, Yaa Main.’

Producer Vishesh Bhatt said every promotional asset released so far, from the logo reveal to the teaser, has been designed to honour the legacy of the original film, which has continued to enjoy a loyal fan following since its release in 2007.

The teaser also features a reimagined version of the film’s iconic track, ‘Toh Phir Aao 2.0’. Composed by Mithoon with lyrics by Sayeed Qadri.

Apart from Emraan Hashmi, ‘Awarapan 2’ also stars Disha Patani, Shabana Azmi, Surendar Vicky, Vijayant Kohli and Atul Kumar in pivotal roles. Produced by Vishesh Bhatt, directed by Nitin Kakkar and written by Bilal Siddiqui, ‘Awarapan 2’ is slated for a worldwide theatrical release on August 14, 2026.

Talking about the first franchise of the movie released in 2007, it was directed by Mohit Suri and produced by Mukesh Bhatt under the Vishesh Films banner.

The film starred Emraan Hashmi in the lead as Shivam Pandit, alongside Shriya Saran, Mrinalini Sharma, Ashutosh Rana and Purab Kohli.

A romantic action drama with themes of love, redemption and sacrifice, the film gradually attained cult status despite an average box-office performance.

Its soundtrack, composed by Pritam with lyrics by Sayeed Quadri, became hugely popular, featuring chartbusters such as ‘Toh Phir Aao’, ‘Tera Mera Rishta’, ‘Maula Maula’, ‘Juda Hoke Bhi’ and ‘Mahiya’.