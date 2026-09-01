Awarapan 2 to stream on Prime Video: OTT release date details

Mumbai: Emraan Hashmi’s Awarapan 2 is all set to arrive on Amazon Prime Video following its successful run in cinemas.

Amazon Prime Video is the official streaming partner of the romantic action thriller. Now, the latest update suggests that the film will begin streaming on the platform from October 9, 2026.

While the platform has already been confirmed, a formal announcement regarding the reported October 9 premiere date is still awaited.

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Awarapan 2 brought Emraan Hashmi back as Shivam, one of the most loved characters of his career, nearly two decades after the original film. The sequel also stars Disha Patani and Shabana Azmi in prominent roles.

The film created significant buzz among fans due to Emraan’s return to the dark and emotionally intense world of Shivam. Its music, action sequences and nostalgic connection with the 2007 cult film also remained major talking points among moviegoers.

The OTT release will now give fans another opportunity to revisit Shivam’s journey, while those who missed the film in cinemas will finally be able to watch it from home.