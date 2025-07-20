Awareness program held for MPs on Hyderabad Metro Rail expansion.

Hyderabad: The Government of Telangana today organised an awareness program for Members of Parliament (MPs) regarding the expansion of the Hyderabad Metro Rail project.

The event was aimed at building consensus and securing support for the proposed Phase II of the metro rail network.

Deputy Chief Minister Shri Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, Minister for Roads and Buildings Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, and deputy speaker Dr. Ramachandra Naik attended the event.

Speaking at the meeting, the ministers emphasised the need for collective efforts by elected representatives across party lines to expedite central government approvals for the metro expansion.

MPs from both the Congress and the BJP parties participated in the meeting. Congress MPs who attended included Chamala Kiran Kumar Reddy, P Balaram Naik, Kunduru Raghuvir, Dr. Mallu Ravi, R. Raghuram Reddy, Suresh Kumar Shetkar, and M Anil Kumar Yadav. From the BJP, MPs Eatala Rajender, M Raghunandan Rao, and Konda Vishweshwar Reddy were present.

Metro Rail managing director Mr. NVS Reddy delivered a detailed presentation on the proposed Phase-II of the project. He explained various aspects of the expansion plans and addressed the questions and concerns raised by the participating MPs.

The ministers urged all MPs to work together, irrespective of party affiliations, to push for timely clearances from the central government, highlighting the importance of the metro expansion for the city’s infrastructure and public transportation.