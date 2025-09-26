Mumbai: Another week in the Bigg Boss 19 house brings another elimination twist. A total of six contestants were nominated this week — Pranit More, Gaurav Khanna, Mridul Tiwari, Awez Darbar, Ashnoor Kaur, and Neelam Giri. And now, the name of the evicted contestant is finally out.

Awez Darbar evicted from Bigg Boss 19

According to inside sources, one of the most talked-about contestants, Awez Darbar, has been eliminated from Bigg Boss 19 after receiving the least number of votes. The Weekend Ka Vaar episode was shot on Friday, September 26, and his eviction will be officially aired in Sunday’s episode.

It is worth noting that Awez had been trailing in multiple online polls and voting trends throughout the week, with fans predicting his exit much earlier. As we reported in our previous story, his eviction seemed likely, and now it’s confirmed.

With Awez out of the race, the dynamics inside the house are set to change yet again. Let’s wait and watch how the game unfolds post his elimination. What’s your take on his elimination? Comment below.

Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more interesting scoops and updates on BB 19.