First male contestant to get evicted from Bigg Boss 19

Mumbai: Fear of elimination is once again looming large over the contestants inside the Bigg Boss 19 house as another Weekend Ka Vaar approaches. A total of six contestants are on the chopping block this week —

Pranit More

Gaurav Khanna

Mridul Tiwari

Awez Darbar

Ashnoor Kaur

Neelam Giri

Bigg Boss 19 week 5 elimination

Speculations are rife that the next eviction might be decided through contestants’ votes inside the assembly room. If that happens, buzz suggests that either Pranit More or Awez Darbar could be shown the exit door.

While there is no official confirmation yet, ongoing online voting trends paint a clearer picture. Currently, Awez Darbar is trailing with the least number of votes, while Pranit and other contestants continue to enjoy steady support from fans.

Going by the trends and speculations, it looks like Awez Darbar is in the danger zone this week. And if eviction does take place, one thing seems certain, it’s most likely going to be a male contestant this time.

Now, all eyes are on Weekend Ka Vaar to see how the drama unfolds.