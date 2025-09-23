Mumbai: Bigg Boss 19 is now entering its 5th week, and the makers are once again gearing up to serve a spicy twist. After Nehal Chudasama’s shocking entry into the secret room last week, buzz from the sets suggests that another unexpected move is in store.

Nominated contestants for week 5

Total 6 contestants are nominated this week in Bigg Boss 19 —

Pranit More

Gaurav Khanna

Mridul Tiwari

Awez Darbar

Ashnoor Kaur

Neelam Giri

Bigg Boss 19 week 5 eviction

Strong buzz indicates that this time, it’s not Neelam Giri but either Gaurav Khanna or Mridul Tiwari who are truly in danger. Adding to the suspense, eviction this week might take place through democracy with housemates’ votes playing a key role, though the final decision will rest with the creative team.

Speculation is rife that Gaurav Khanna may be sent to the secret room just like Nehal or Mridul Tiwari could face a direct eviction. Given Gaurav’s popularity and game value, many believe makers won’t let him go so soon.

With the suspense building, fans are waiting eagerly to see which way the eviction twist unfolds this week.

