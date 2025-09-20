Mumbai: Bigg Boss 19 is keeping viewers glued to their screens with high-voltage drama and unexpected twists. After the shocking double eviction last week, the contestants seem to have buckled up and are now taking the game more seriously.

This week, five contestants Nehal Chudasama, Pranit More, Abhishek Bajaj, Ashnoor Kaur, and Baseer Ali were nominated for elimination, leaving fans eager to know who would be walking out of the house. And now, we have the name of the contestant who walked out.

Bigg Boss 19 week 4 elimination

Initially, rumours suggested that Pranit More had been evicted, which left many fans disappointed. However, according to a latest update by popular Bigg Boss update page BBTak, Pranit has been saved while Nehal Chudasama has been shown the exit.

Update: Not Pranit, but Nehal got EVICTED however she has been moved to SECRET ROOMhttps://t.co/nCRtQ48nWx — BBTak (@BiggBoss_Tak) September 19, 2025

But here comes the twist. Nehal has not been completely eliminated. Instead, she has been shifted to a secret room, opening doors for more surprises and strategies in the coming days. It now remains to be seen how this move by the makers will shake up the game ahead.

Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more interesting scoops and updates on Bigg Boss 19.