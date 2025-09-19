Fans demand removal of this female celeb from Bigg Boss 19 house

Mumbai: The much-awaited Weekend Ka Vaar is finally here, and all eyes are on how Salman Khan will take charge after being away for a weeks. Last weekend, Farah Khan stepped in as host while Salman was busy with his film shoot, but now the superstar is back and expected to school the contestants.

Along with the drama, the focus is also on the upcoming elimination. This week, Pranit More, Baseer Ali, Abhishek Bajaj, Nehal Chudasama, and Ashnoor Kaur are on the nomination list.

A popular social media page, Bigg Boss Taza Khabar, has shared the “final voting trends” showing Abhishek Bajaj leading, closely followed by Baseer Ali, while Ashnoor and Nehal are in the middle, and Pranit More at the bottom. The post also hinted that although Pranit’s eviction is expected, it is not yet confirmed.

This has sparked speculation that makers might save Nehal Chudasama for more drama in the house, leading to Pranit’s eviction. Fans, however, are strongly voicing that evictions should be fair and purely based on votes. Many are demanding Nehal’s exit instead, insisting that Pranit deserves more time inside the Bigg Boss 19 house.

Interestingly, several online voting trends also suggest that Nehal is getting the least votes, adding fuel to the ongoing debate.

With Weekend Ka Vaar just around the corner, viewers are eagerly waiting to see whether Salman Khan addresses the buzz around a “fair elimination” this time.

Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more interesting scoops and updates on Bigg Boss 19.