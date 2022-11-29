‘Awful and boring films’, no one watches them: Kejriwal on videos released on AAP

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday dismissed the series of sting videos on AAP leaders allegedly released by the BJP in the run-up to the December 4 civic polls as “awful and boring films” which no one wants to watch.

Addressing a press conference just a few days ahead of elections to the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), the AAP supremo asserted that “masses are mature” and parties that have considered them as fools have “got finished”.

In response to a question on whether the Kejriwal-led party’s claim that “AAP works and BJP defames” was, in a way, aiding the party this election, he asked, “You mean these videos which they have released?”

The Delhi chief minister said in a mocking tone that this whole situation had been explained in a video that he “received this morning over WhatsApp”.

In the video, it is explained that the “business of the world’s largest party has been closed as people of Delhi are not buying anything from it. So, it has started a company that makes videos”, Kejriwal said, without naming any party.

Daily, a “new video” is released like a Bollywood film hits theatres every Friday, he said.

“Bollywood films are released in theatres and these videos get released on media channels. But these ‘films’ (videos) are awful and boring. From 9 am to 12 pm they run and then no one runs them. And (since) there are no songs or music in these videos, no one watches them,” Kejriwal alleged.

He even suggested in a sarcastic tone that some peppy songs like ‘Rinkiya Ke Papa’ or some others be added to these videos, which he described as “boring and devoid of any content”, so that people might want to watch it.

‘Rinkiya Ke Papa’ is a popular Bhojpuri song by BJP leader and North East Delhi MP Manoj Tiwari.

Kejriwal further alleged that over the last 4-5 days, “no new video has come up, it seems even their videos have failed”.

In a press conference on November 26, Kejriwal, when asked about the series of sting videos on AAP leaders in the run-up to the civic polls, had said that voters had to choose between “10 videos of the BJP” or 10 guarantees of his party.

The BJP has been targeting the AAP over purported videos of jailed Delhi minister Satyendar Jain and even demanded his sacking from Cabinet.

Jain could be seen in the purported videos getting back and foot massages in his cell, reading some documents and talking to visitors while lying in bed. Mineral water bottles and a remote can also be seen.

In one video, he was seen getting a head massage while sitting in a chair.

Kejriwal told reporters on Tuesday that “the ‘janta’ (people) want positive politics and not political vitriol”.

People like those who do work and not those who obstruct it, he asserted.

The BJP has been in power in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) — trifurcated in 2012 into north, south and east corporations and then unified this year — for three straight terms.

In a tweet after the press conference, he said: “I challenge the national president of the BJP – In 15 years in the MCD, besides abusing me, what else have you done, show me any work”.

Kejriwal also took a dig at the BJP, saying if the saffron party had “worked” during its regime in the civic body, then it wouldn’t have required so many chief ministers and Union ministers to campaign for the MCD election.

“Seven CMs and one deputy CM and 17 cabinet ministers are in Delhi to campaign for the BJP,” he claimed.

The civic polls, spanning 250 wards, are due on December 4. The elections are largely being seen as a contest among the AAP, BJP and the Congress.

Both the AAP and the BJP have exuded confidence that they will emerge victorious in the polls. The votes will be counted on December 7.