AWS to invest additional $9 bn in Singapore to grow its cloud infrastructure

New Delhi: Amazon Web Services (AWS) on Tuesday said it will invest an additional $9 billion in Singapore over the next five years to grow its cloud infrastructure and services in the country.

As mentioned by Priscilla Chong, country manager of AWS Singapore, the investment will support the development and expansion of the DC capabilities in the Asia-Pacific (APAC) Singapore region, reports CNBC.

Amazon’s cloud computing arm launched its first APAC region in Singapore in 2010 — its first foray outside of the US and Europe. Since then, AWS has invested over $8 billion into Singapore’s cloud infrastructure and ecosystem.

“Starting with our investment in Singapore in 2010, AWS has continued to strengthen their commitment to the ASEAN region, sharing the uplift (in) digital skills across the nations, providing secure and resilient infrastructure consistently across the region,” Chong was quoted as saying.

She further mentioned that the company has trained more than 400,000 people in Singapore in cloud skills since 2017 and will continue to invest in upskilling and improving productivity across the country, the report noted.

In recent years, AWS has expanded its footprint outside of the US, with a large portion of that investment focused on Asian markets. This year, the company revealed plans to spend over $35 billion outside of the US, including Japan, Saudi Arabia, and Mexico.

In May last year, it announced plans to invest Rs 1,05,600 crore ($12.7 billion) into cloud infrastructure in India by 2030 to meet growing customer demand for cloud services in the country.