Axis My India exit poll predicts Mahayuti alliance’s comeback in Maharashtra

Popular Indian polling agency Axis My India, on Thursday, November 21, predicted a clean sweep for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Mahayuti alliance in the recently concluded Maharashtra Assembly elections.

According to its exit polls, the ruling Mahayuti alliance, which consists of BJP, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) (Ajit Pawar) and Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde) – will win 178-200 seats in the 288-member Assembly.

The main Opposition party, Maha Vikas Aghadi, consisting of the Congress, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) (Sharad Pawar) and Shiv Sena (Uddhav Thackeray), is predicted to win 82-102 seats.

While the Mahayuti alliance is predicted to win 22 out of 36 seats in the Mumbai region with a vote share of 45 per cent, the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi is projected to bag the remaining 14 seats.

In the Vidharba region, Axis My India has predicted that the Mahayuti alliance will win 39 out of 62 seats while the Maha Vikas Aghadi might get 20 seats.

The previous day, Matrize Exit Poll had similar predictions with Mahayuti expected to return to power with a clear majority bagging 150-170 seats with a vote share of 48 percent in Maharashtra. It had predicted the ruling alliance’s back-to-back victory and BJP emerging as the largest party in the Assembly House with 89-101 seats and 26 percent vote share.

Matrize Exit poll, which relied upon a sample size of 1,79,489, has a margin of error of plus-minus 3 per cent. It should be noted that exit polls are not always accurate.