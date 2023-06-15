Ayesha Ahmad, AMU faculty, conferred with FRCS

Aligarh: Dr Ayesha Ahmad, Department of Pediatrics, J N Medical College, Aligarh Muslim University received the prestigious Fellowship of The Royal College of Physicians (FRCP), London.

The honour given to her at the fellowship conferment ceremony earlier this year is in addition to her Membership in the Royal College of Pediatrics and Child Health (MRCPCH), for which she qualified in 2015.

According to a press release from the AMU, it may be noted that the Fellows of the RCP are distinguished consultants or SAS doctors and are given the honour of using the FRCP post-nominal.

Dr Ahmad was awarded the European Society for Paediatric Endocrinology Fellowship (ESPE) in 2016 for working in Paediatric Endocrinology in the United Kingdom. Currently, she is involved in developing the Paediatric Endocrinology division in the department, which will address the ever-increasing cases of Type 1 diabetes, thyroid, growth disorders, and other endocrine issues of the paediatric age group. Her main thrust in research and publications covers the fields of Paediatric Endocrinology and General Paediatrics.