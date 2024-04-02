Ayodhya admin appeals to people to visit temple town after Ram Navami

Ayodhya: Gathering during the consecration ceremony at the Ram Mandir, in Ayodhya, Monday, Jan. 22, 2024. (PTI Photo)

Ayodhya: The Ayodhya district administration has urged people who plan to visit here on Ram Navami, to celebrate the festival at their homes instead and come to the temple town later as it has limited capacity to cater to visitors, an official said.

District Magistrate Nitish Kumar has appealed to devotees across the country in this regard.

He said whether in big cities or in small villages, people should celebrate the festival with enthusiasm there only and come to Ayodhya later to be able to have darshan of Shri Ram conveniently.

Ram Navami, the festival to celebrate the birth of Shri Ram, will be observed on April 17.

Meanwhile, the administration here has geared up for the largest ever crowd management exercise on the occasion of Ram Navami.

The officials are expecting a congregation of more than 50 lakh pilgrims on the day.

The District Magistrate said the administration is mulling over setting up multiple entry and exit points for devotees at the Ram temple complex.

The Ram temple trust will make arrangements for drinking water and durries on the open floors, in view of rising temperatures.

The district administration will ensure regular supplies of foodgrains, vegetables, milk etc, for eateries, dharmshalas and temple kitchens.

