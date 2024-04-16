Ayodhya: Ram mandir to remain open for 19 hours on Ram Navami

Ayodhya: The Ram temple in Ayodhya will remain open for 19 hours starting from Mangala Aarti at 3.30 a.m. on Wednesday till 11 p.m. and curtains of the temple will be drawn for five minutes each during the four ‘bhog’ offerings to Lord.

This is being done on the occasion of Ram Navami and in view of the expected huge turnout of devotees on the first Ram Navami in Ayodhya after the consecration ceremony.

The Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust has issued an appeal to distinguished guests to visit Ayodhya for the darshan of Ram Lalla only after April 19.

It has also cancelled all special pass bookings for Darshan and Aarti of Ram Lalla between April 16 and 18. Everyone will need to follow the same path as other devotees to enter the Ram Mandir, said the Trust.

“On the day of Ram Navami, starting at 3:30 a.m. during the Brahma Muhurta, arrangements will be in place for the devotees to queue up for darshan. Devotees will be able to have darshan of Ram Lalla till 11 p.m.,” it added.

To avoid inconvenience and wastage of time during darshan, devotees have been advised not to bring their mobile phones and other valuable items.

A service centre for pilgrims has been established by the trust at Sugreev Quila. Public broadcaster Prasar Bharati will live telecast the celebrations at Ram Mandir on Doordarshan.

According to the trust, the Ayodhya Municipal Corporation will put up around 100 LED screens across Ayodhya for the live telecast of Ram Navami celebrations at Ram temple.