Ayodhya temple trust to have CEO, vows to restore faith of devotees

New Delhi/Ayodhya: The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust on Monday, July 6, decided to appoint a chief executive officer (CEO) to oversee the day-to-day functioning of the Ram temple in Ayodhya as it admitted that the “donation theft” has harmed its image.

Vowing to restore the faith of devotees, the Trust announced a three-member search committee for the CEO comprising retired Justice Pradeep Kohli, Lt General (retd) Vishnukant Chaturvedi and Suresh Haware, former chairman of the Shri Saibaba Sansthan Trust.

The trust, which named Krishna Mohan as interim general secretary after accepting the resignations of Champat Rai and member Anil Mishra, also announced that devotees can verify the valuable articles donated by them to the shrine.

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Speaking to reporters in Ayodhya after a three-hour meeting to discuss the fallout of the donation embezzlement, treasurer of the Trust Govind Dev Giri said the members of the search panel “will interview candidates and give us three names to choose from”.

Before the Trust meet, Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) had favoured a CEO to manage the affairs of the Trust.

Giri described the theft from the temple’s donation boxes as a matter of “deep pain and embarrassment” for the Trust, saying the controversy had cast a shadow over a temple built after a centuries-long struggle and countless sacrifices.

Whosoever is found guilty will get appropriate punishment, interim general secretary Mohan said after the meeting, adding that all trustees will work to restore the confidence of people and manage offerings by devotees as per Ram temple Trust’s objectives.

He admitted that the Trust’s image has taken a hit due to the recent developments.

A statement said the trustees stressed the need to plug weaknesses in the temple’s management and operational systems.

Besides implementing the recommendations of the SIT, the trust would also seek independent advice from experts to establish a more robust, efficient and transparent administrative framework that could serve as a model for temple management.

Referring to the investigation, the trust said it had sought a high-level SIT probe from the Uttar Pradesh government immediately after preliminary inquiries into the alleged irregularities.

It said the SIT’s initial report had identified eight persons against whom prima facie evidence was found, following which police cases were registered and arrests made. The trust reiterated that anyone found guilty should face the strictest legal action.

Briefing reporters in Delhi after the meeting of the Trust in Ayodhya, VHP president Alok Kumar said the trustees have expressed concern over the alleged theft of donations but are satisfied that the Trust itself sought the SIT probe as soon as the matter came to its notice.

“The trustees want the strictest possible punishment for whoever is found guilty. No one should be shown any leniency,” Kumar said.

He said the trustees have satisfied themselves that all articles received as offerings are safe and have decided to allow devotees to verify valuable items donated by them.

“Anyone who wishes to verify the offering made by them may fix a time with the trust and visit to confirm that the article donated by them is available,” Kumar said.

He said the trustees have decided that issues relating to the temple’s administration, management and security require greater attention and have, therefore, decided to appoint a CEO.

“A search committee has been constituted. It will shortlist suitable candidates and place three to five names before the trustees, who will make the final selection,” Kumar said.

“To ensure that the trust’s routine work continues smoothly after Champat Rai’s departure, trustee Krishan Mohan has been requested to continue in his present role until further arrangements are made,” he added.

On the resignations of Rai and trustee Mishra, Kumar said they have stepped down after the SIT’s preliminary report so that the investigation can be conducted impartially.

“Respecting their sentiment, the trustees have accepted their resignations. The investigation will be completed and the names of those responsible will come to light. Until then, it would not be appropriate to cast aspersions on anyone,” he said.

Appealing for cooperation in the investigation, Kumar said the trust has urged journalists, politicians and others claiming to possess information about the alleged embezzlement to share documents, evidence and names of witnesses with the investigators.

“Those alleging that more than Rs 20,000 crore is involved should provide whatever documents, evidence or names of witnesses they have so that the truth can emerge quickly,” he said.

Kumar said the trustees have also noted that despite a “misinformation campaign”, there has been no decline in the number of devotees visiting the temple.

The meeting to discuss the fallout of embezzlement of temple donations started at 3.15 pm at the guest house inside the Ram Janmabhoomi complex, with seven of the nine permanent members, including Trust chairman Nritya Gopal Das, present. Rai and Mishra did not attend the meeting, the sources said.