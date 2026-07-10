Ayodhya’s Bhadarsa renamed Bharat Nagar after Lord Ram’s brother

Ayodhya: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday, July 10, announced that the newly constituted Khiloni-Suchitaganj nagar panchayat in Ayodhya district would be renamed after Maa Jwala Ji, while the municipal town of Bhadarsa would henceforth be known as Bharat Nagar.

Addressing a public meeting in Bikapur, Adityanath said the demand for renaming Khiloni-Suchitaganj had been raised by local Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Amit Singh Chauhan.

“The MLA has requested that the Khiloni-Suchitaganj Nagar Panchayat be named after Maa Jwala Ji. I announce that it will be known as Maa Jwala Ji Nagar Panchayat,” the chief minister said.

Adityanath also announced the renaming of Bhadarsa, saying the town would now be known as Bharat Nagar, while that name would also identify the area associated with Bharat Kund.

Taking a swipe at the Samajwadi Party, he said, “You have recently seen the conduct of the Samajwadi Party’s representatives in Bhadarsa. That reflects their true character. Bhadarsa will now be known as Bharat Nagar and Bharat Kund.”

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Bharat faithfully carried out Ram’s command

The chief minister said the new name honours Bharat, the younger brother of Lord Ram, whose devotion and sacrifice remain an enduring example.

“Bharat spent 14 years near Bharat Kund while faithfully carrying out Lord Ram’s command, with Lord Ram’s ‘padukas’ symbolically ruling Ayodhya. It is difficult to find a brother like Bharat anywhere in the world,” Adityanath said.

He added that Ayodhya’s cultural legacy is recognised across the country and said the renamed Bharat Nagar would be developed further as a nagar panchayat.

Earlier on July 6, the Uttar Pradesh cabinet had announced that Jalalabad tehsil in Shahjahanpur will be renamed as Bhagwan Parshuram Puri. In June, CM Adityanath had announced that Fazil Nagar in Kushinagar will be named Pawagarh. Previously, Allahabad was renamed as Prayagraj, while Faizabad district was renamed as Ayodhya.