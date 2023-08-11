Aysu Turkoglu becomes first Turkish woman to swim across North Channel

Ankara: Aysu Turkoglu became the first Turkish woman to swim across the North Channel on Wednesday, August 9.

At just 22 years of age, the endurance swimmer is also the youngest Turkish to swim from Northern Ireland to Scotland in 11 hours, 48 minutes, 19 seconds.

She celebrated her victory by unfurling the Turkish flag after crossing the shore and contributed her achievements to the country.

Turkoglu was born in southwestern Turkey’s Bodrum. Currently, she is a third-year student at the Faculty of Sports Sciences at Ege University.

She started her swimming career at the age of 7 and later became an open water long distance swimmer at the the age of 14.

On July 29, 2022, she became the youngest Turkish athlete to cross the 60-kilometer English Channel between England and France in 16 hours and 28 minutes.

Turkoglu aims to break the Guinness record by completing the “7 Oceans” canals within 5 years after the North Channel crossing.