Ayub Pahelwan’s son Shabaz Khan files application for Charminar Cong ticket

Hyderabad: In an interesting development to the run-up to the 2023 Assembly elections in the state, Shabaz Khan, son of rowdy sheeter Ayub Khan alias Ayub Pahelwan submitted his application for Congress party ticket from Charminar constituency at Gandhi Bhavan on Thursday.

Ayub Pahelwan, along with his son had recently met TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy and joined the Congress party. He was associated with the Congress party previously before being convicted in a case of obtaining a passport illegally.

Shabaz started a rally from his residence at Fateh Darwaz along with his well-wishers and supporters and reached Gandhi Bhavan. Leaders of the minority wing of the Congress party including Abdullah Sohail and others accompanied him to the office.

After submitting his applications, Shabaz spoke to media persons and said that their family has been in social work for many years and now he is entering politics to become a public representative to serve the people and highlight/ redress their issues.

He appealed to the people to support them for a dignified life and to witness the growth of the old city.