Ayurvedic Village reopens in Telangana Prisons Department after 6 years

Following the inauguration, Mishra said, "The Ayurvedic Village is a model initiative combining affordable public healthcare with prisoner rehabilitation."

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 23rd February 2026 3:37 pm IST
Telangana Prisons Department Director General Sowmya Mishra and others at the Ayurvedic Village
Hyderabad: The Telangana Prisons department on Monday, February 23, reopened the Ayurvedic Village, a key component of the welfare programme of the department, after six years at the State Institute of Correctional Administration (SICA) in Chanchalguda, Hyderabad.

The village was inaugurated by the Director General of Prisons and Correctional Services, Soumya Mishra. The reopening of the Ayurvedic Village marks a major step toward integrating health services with correctional and rehabilitation exercises.

“The Ayurvedic Village is a model initiative combining affordable public healthcare with prisoner rehabilitation,” Mishra said.

The facility will provide authentic ayurvedic treatments and therapies at nominal cost, making quality traditional healthcare accessible to the general public while strengthening the bond between prisons and society, she said.

The Director General also stressed that the initiative has strong rehabilitative value, as part of which inmates will receive structured training in Ayurvedic therapies and wellness services, gaining certified practical skills to improve their employability after release.

The centre is fully operational with experienced Ayurvedic doctors, qualified therapists and trained staff to ensure quality service delivery, Mishra said.

