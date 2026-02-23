Ayurvedic Village reopens in Telangana Prisons Department after 6 years

Hyderabad: The Telangana Prisons department on Monday, February 23, reopened the Ayurvedic Village, a key component of the welfare programme of the department, after six years at the State Institute of Correctional Administration (SICA) in Chanchalguda, Hyderabad.

The village was inaugurated by the Director General of Prisons and Correctional Services, Soumya Mishra. The reopening of the Ayurvedic Village marks a major step toward integrating health services with correctional and rehabilitation exercises.

“The Ayurvedic Village is a model initiative combining affordable public healthcare with prisoner rehabilitation,” Mishra said.

Also Read TGSRTC bus falls from bridge in Adilabad, several injured

The facility will provide authentic ayurvedic treatments and therapies at nominal cost, making quality traditional healthcare accessible to the general public while strengthening the bond between prisons and society, she said.

The Director General also stressed that the initiative has strong rehabilitative value, as part of which inmates will receive structured training in Ayurvedic therapies and wellness services, gaining certified practical skills to improve their employability after release.

The centre is fully operational with experienced Ayurvedic doctors, qualified therapists and trained staff to ensure quality service delivery, Mishra said.

