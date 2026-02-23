TGSRTC bus falls from bridge in Adilabad, several injured

Police personnel shifted the injured passengers to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Published: 23rd February 2026 12:50 pm IST
Hyderabad: Several passengers were injured after a Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC) bus fell from a bridge near Shyampur village in Adilabad district on Monday, February 23.

The accident occurred when the bus was travelling towards Adilabad from Asifabad. Nearly 30 passengers were on board at the time of the incident.

According to reports, five passengers sustained serious injuries in the mishap.

Local villagers who were on their way to attend agricultural work noticed the accident and alerted the police.

After receiving information, police personnel reached the spot and shifted the injured passengers to a nearby hospital for treatment.

More details are awaited.

