Ayushmann Khurrana enjoys Hyderabadi food at Pista House [Video]

Photo of Rasti Amena Rasti Amena Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 2nd October 2023 12:30 pm IST
Ayushmann Khurrana enjoys Hyderabadi food at Pista House
Ayushmann Khurrana (Instagram)

Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana, known for his versatile acting skills, was recently spotted at the famous Pista House bakery and restaurant’s Charminar outlet. The video capturing his visit has gone viral on social media platforms.

The talented actor looked relaxed and casual, sporting a white t-shirt paired with black trousers and stylish black sunglasses.

Pista House is one of the most loved eateries in Hyderabad, especially famed for its authentic Haleem, Biryani and a wide variety of traditional sweets and savories. The Charminar outlet is one of its well-known branches, attracting locals and visitors alike for its delicious offerings.

Speaking more about Ayushmann, the actor made his big-screen debut in 2012 with Vicky Donor and since then the actor has created a special place for himself by sharing exceptional and unique stories. He has worked in numerous films such as Dum Laga Ke Haisha, Andhadhun, Badhaai Ho, Article 15, Bala, and many more. And the best part is that most of them have been declared hits!

On the work front, Ayushmann was last seen in Dream Girl 2 which starred Ananya Panday in the female lead role.

