Ayushmann Khurrana starrer ‘Dream Girl 2’ teaser dropped, film to release in 2023

New Delhi: The release date for Bollywood actors Ayushmann Khurrana and Ananya Panday starrer ‘Dream Girl 2’ has been dropped on Friday, along with the film’s first teaser.

Ayushmann took to his Instagram handle and shared the teaser, announcing the June 29, 2023 release date. In the social media post’s caption, he wrote, “Aapki Dream Girl phir se aa rahi hai, miliye Pooja se 29th June 2023 ki Eid par. #DreamGirl2 in cinemas on 29th June 2023.”

The short teaser gave a sneak peak into the second part of the Dream Girl’ franchise and also introduced the upcoming film’s cast members.

Joining the leading pair will be actors like Annu Kapoor, Paresh Rawal, Vijay Raaz, Manoj Joshi, Rajpal Yadav, Seema Pahwa, Manjot Singh and Abhishek Banerjee.

‘Dream Girl 2’ traces the journey of a small-town boy Karam (Ayushmann) who is trying to live a serious life in Mathura and falls in love with Pari (Ananya) but life is hell-bent on not taking him seriously. In a turn of events, Karam becomes Pooja which creates further chaos in his already chaotic life.

The film directed by Raaj Shaandilya and produced by Ektaa R Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor under the banner of Balaji Motion Pictures.

Speaking about the film, in a statement, Ayushmann said, “I am super stoked about ‘Dream Girl 2!’ This is my second outing with Balaji Motion Pictures and I am thankful to Ektaa that she has carried this franchise forward and made it bigger. I have found a friend in Raaj and its exciting to team up with him again. Ananya Panday has been paired with me and I am looking forward to see the audience’s reaction to our chemistry.”

Ananya added, “I am excited to be a part of Dream Girl 2 and working with the dream team of Ayushmann Khurrana, one of the finest actors of Bollywood and the true boss lady Ektaa Kapoor herself. I’m so grateful to be working with the most talented ensemble and ofcourse the captain of our ship, the super Raaj sir. This one is going to be a treat for all those who loved Dream Girl. Can’t wait for the audiences to see it.”