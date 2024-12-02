Azad, Najma blast Sonia Gandhi; Hanumantha Rao pans Bhatti and Uttam Kumar

Hyderabad: Senior Congress leaders, who quit the party or those unhappy with the treatment meted out to them by some of their own party leaders, are writing books to vent their ire.

After Ghulam Nabi Azad, V Hanumantha Rao, it’s the turn of Dr Ms Najma Heptulla.

In her autobiography In Pursuit of Democracy which chronicles her journey, struggle, determination, hard work and enterprise in a career spanning four decades including 17 years as Deputy Chairperson of Rajya Sabha, she narrates her life in Congress party.

Dr Najma narrates her disillusionment with former UPA chairperson and MP Sonia Gandhi’s leadership, poor communication and party decline under her tenure.

While praising former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s support during her Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) presidency in 1999, she takes a broadside against Sonia Gandhi’s style of functioning.

Najma Heptulla reveals in the book that she had to wait for an hour on international call to speak to Sonia Gandhi and convey her jubilation on being elected President of the IPU.

A staff member told her that “Madam is busy” and kept her waiting but Sonia Gandhi never came on line. “It was truly disappointing,” the veteran leader remarked.

Describing it as a “historic first and a great honour” that elevated her journey from the Indian Parliament to the global stage, she says when she called Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee from Berlin he immediately took her call and congratulated her.

“When he heard the news, he was delighted, first because the honour had come to India, and second, it had come to an Indian Muslim woman. You come back and we will celebrate,” Vajpayee told Heptulla.

Najma Heptulla had close ties with the then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and learnt a lot from her. She worked with Y B Chavan, Indira Gandhi, Rajiv Gandhi, Pranab Mukherjee, P V Narasimha Rao, L K Advani, Atal Bihari Vajpayee, and Sharad Pawar, among others.

Unable to bear slights, she quit Congress and joined the Bharatiya Janata Party.

VHR hits out at party leaders

Another senior Congress leader and former MP, V Hanumantha Rao also came out with his biography titled The Extraordinary Life and Times of V Hanumantha Rao which was released by Meira Kumar, former Speaker of Lok Sabha in New Delhi recently.

Unlike Heptulla, 76-year-old VHR, a three-time Rajya Sabha MP, MLA, Minister, and AICC Secretary, is all praise for the entire Gandhi family right from Sanjay Gandhi, Indira Gandhi, Rajiv Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi to Priyanka Gandhi in his book but takes potshots against some of the party leaders of undivided Andhra Pradesh and Telangana State including late Nedurumalli Janardhana Reddy, M Satyanarayana Rao, Y S Rajasekhar Reddy, D Srinivas and more recently Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka and N Uttam Kumar Reddy, who are in A Revanth Reddy cabinet.

Seventy-six-year-old VHR tried for a Khammam Lok Sabha ticket and Rajya Sabha berth but was disappointed as the Congress High Command looked to the younger generation. Though initially unhappy with Congress High Command backing Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, he later backed him.

While VHR continues to be loyal to Congress and Gandhi family, he is visibly upset at the party leadership denying him a respected post in the party. He demands Congress High Command to recognise loyal party leaders and workers. Sources say he is aiming for AICC OBC cell chairmanship.

Azad criticises Sonia Gandhi

Former Union Minister, Jammu and Kashmir chief minister, senior Congress leader and Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP) President Ghulam Nabi Azad too came out with a tell-all biography and narrated his woes in the Congress which he finally quit and launched his political party.

Azad narrated the sidelining of senior Congress leaders and the increasing sway of a ‘coterie of inexperienced sycophants’ as the reasons behind his exit from the party.

He criticised Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi in his book Azaad: An Autobiography.

“Unfortunately, after the entry of Shri Rahul Gandhi into politics and particularly after January 2013 when he was appointed as VP by you (Sonia Gandhi), the entire consultative mechanism which existed earlier was demolished by him,” says GN Azad.

He adds, “Worse still, the ‘remote control model’ that demolished the institutional integrity of the UPA government has now been applied to INC. While you’re just a nominal figurehead, all the important decisions were being taken by Shri Rahul Gandhi or, worse, his security guards and PAs.”

Azad said Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s farewell speech on his retirement from Rajya Sabha made the Congress leadership unhappy and critical and he was described as a BJP man.

Azad says he had nothing personal against any of his political opponents. “I treat political opponents as competitors, not enemies,” wrote Azad, but the Gandhi family did not accept it.