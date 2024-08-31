Azad seeks caste census in Chhattisgarh, CBI probe into Balodabazar arson-violence

Raipur: Azad Samaj Party (Kanshi Ram) leader Chandra Shekhar Azad on Saturday said caste census should be conducted in Chhattisgarh and the 16 per cent quota for Scheduled Castes in the state must be restored.

Azad, MP from Nagina in Uttar Pradesh, was addressing the ‘Samajik Nyay Yatra’ rally organised by Bhim Army Bharat Ekta Mission Chhattisgarh here at Science College ground.

“The Scheduled Castes were getting 16 per cent reservation (in government jobs and educational institutions) in Chhattisgarh, which was slashed to 12 per cent (in 2012 when the BJP was in power) without conducting a caste census. The state government must hold a caste census and, based on the population, restore the 16 per cent quota,” he said.

He also said the arson and violence on June 10 and vandalisation of ‘jaitkham’ or ‘victory pillar’, a sacred symbol worshipped by the Satnami community, near the holy Amar Gufa at Giroudpuri Dham in Balodabazar-Bhatapara district in the intervening night of May 15 and 16 must be probed by Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

On June 10, a mob set fire to a government building housing offices of district collector and superintendent of Police (SP) and more than 150 vehicles in Balodabazar city during a protest called by the Satnami community against the desecration of the religious structure.

The influential Satnami community, founded by medieval-era social reformer Baba Guru Ghasidas, represents the largest Scheduled Caste group in Chhattisgarh.

Azad also sought unconditional release of those arrested in connection with Balodabazar arson incident, adding those fighting for the honour of ‘satnam’ were arrested by the Vishnu Deo Sai government as part of a conspiracy.

As per police, more than 160 persons, including Congress MLA Devendra Yadav, have been held for alleged involvement in arson and violence.

Those who have been arrested will spread the message of peace and brotherhood once they are released and will emerge as leaders, he asserted.

Apart from a CBI probe into the ‘Jaitkham’ desecration and the violence during the resultant protest, Azad also sought implementation of quota rules in promotion in government jobs as well as minimum wage of Rs 700 per day for workers.

Meanwhile, an office-bearer of Bhim Army Bharat Ekta Mission Chhattisgarh said a memorandum addressed to President Droupadi Murmu was handed over to an official here.