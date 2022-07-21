‘Azadi’ march cases: Court extends Imran’s interim bail till July 30

Imran's counsel said that his client would appear at the next hearing on July 30.

Islamabad: A district and sessions court on Thursday extended the interim bail of former Prime Minister and PTI chairman Imran Khan till July 30 in 11 cases related to the party’s “Azadi March”.

The former Prime Minister had applied for pre-arrest bail in FIRs registered against him at various places of the federal capital, but he did not appear before the court as he was in Lahore, Dawn reported.

District and Sessions Judge Kamran Basharat said that it was important for Imran Khan to appear in court in case 425 registered at the Kohsar police station, in which the former prime minister has been booked under treason charges.

“A fresh bail needs to be issued in this FIR and I will only pass the orders when the accused appears in court,” the judge said, to which, Imran’s counsel said that his client would appear at the next hearing on July 30.

