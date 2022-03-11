Azam Khan, son win in Rampur and Suar

Lucknow: Senior Samajwadi Party leader Mohd Azam Khan and his son Abdullah Azam won in Uttar Pradesh’s Rampur and Suar constituencies respectively on Thursday.

After the rounds of counting, Azam Khan got 131225 votes while his BJP rival Akash Saxena got 76084 votes, according to the EC.

Nawab Kazim Ali of the Congress secured only 4000 votes, it said.

SP candidate Azam Khan is currently lodged in Sitapur jail in connection with a number of cases lodged against him in Rampur district.

In Suar seat, Azam Khan’s son Abdullah Azam won by more than 61,000 votes over BJP ally Apna Dal (S) candidate Haider Ali Khan alias Hamza Mian.

While Abdullah got 126162 votes, Hamza got 65059 votes. BSP candidate Adhyapak Shankar Lal got 15035 votes and Congress candidate Ram Raksha Pal Singh alias Raja Thakur 1139 votes.