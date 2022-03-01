Azharuddin meets Noel David at Apollo Hospital in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA) president Mohammed Azharuddin on Monday met former Indian cricketer Noel Dravid at Apollo Hospital in Hyderabad.

During the meeting, he assured him that all his medical expenses including kidney transplant surgery cost will be taken care of by the state body.

Noel who had played his last ODI against Sri Lanka in the month of July 1997 has undergone surgery on Wednesday. He was suffering from a kidney ailment.

HCA’s media statement issued on Monday said, “Today, Mohammed Azharuddin, President – Hyderabad Cricket Association met Noel David at Apollo Hospital. Noel is recuperating after undergoing a kidney transplant surgery this month in Apollo Hospitals, Jubilee Hills”.

During the meeting with Tejaswi Rao, COO of Apollo Hospital, Hyderabad, Azharuddin informed that HCA will take care of the cost of Noel’s surgery.

Noel David

Noel David was born in 1971 in Puducherry. His family moved to Hyderabad when he was 5 years.

He did his schooling at All Saints High School.

In his cricket career, apart from playing for Hyderabad, he played four ODI for India in 1997.