Azharuddin receives families of Madinah bus tragedy victims at airport

The sole survivor, Abdul Shoeb Mohammed, is said to be out of danger.

Updated: 19th November 2025 10:19 pm IST
State minorities welfare minister Mohammad Azharuddin receives families of Umrah pilgrims who died in Madinah bus fire
Hyderabad: Family members of those who died in the tragic bus fire accident in Saudi Arabia arrived in Madinah on Wednesday.

The Telangana government delegation by state minority welfare minister Mohammad Azharuddin, received the families of the Umrah victims at the Madinah airport on Wednesday. The team will coordinate with the Saudi authorities for the handover of bodies and oversee funeral arrangements there.

The families left Hyderabad on Tuesday night for Saudi Arabia after completing all formalities.

In the wee hours of Monday, November 17, a bus carrying Umrah pilgrims burst into flames after it hit a diesel tanker near Mufrihat, approximately 160 km from Madinah. Atleast 45 pilgrims, including 10 children, died. Most of them were residents of Asif Nagar, Jhirra, Mehdipatnam and Tolichowki.

The sole survivor, Abdul Shoeb Mohammed, a 24-year-old resident of Asifnagar, is said to be out of danger.

The Telangana Government has announced an ex gratia of Rs 5 lakh each to the bereaved families.

