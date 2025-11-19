Azharuddin receives families of Madinah bus tragedy victims at airport

Hyderabad: Family members of those who died in the tragic bus fire accident in Saudi Arabia arrived in Madinah on Wednesday.

The Telangana government delegation by state minority welfare minister Mohammad Azharuddin, received the families of the Umrah victims at the Madinah airport on Wednesday. The team will coordinate with the Saudi authorities for the handover of bodies and oversee funeral arrangements there.

On the instructions of the Hon’ble Chief Minister of Telangana, the delegation comprising myself, MLA Janab Majid Hussain, and Secretary B. Shafiullah (IFS) received the families of the deceased at the Medina Airport. We are ensuring their stay and all other requirements are… pic.twitter.com/35g6WujnnY — Mohammed Azharuddin (@azharflicks) November 19, 2025

The families left Hyderabad on Tuesday night for Saudi Arabia after completing all formalities.

In the wee hours of Monday, November 17, a bus carrying Umrah pilgrims burst into flames after it hit a diesel tanker near Mufrihat, approximately 160 km from Madinah. Atleast 45 pilgrims, including 10 children, died. Most of them were residents of Asif Nagar, Jhirra, Mehdipatnam and Tolichowki.

The sole survivor, Abdul Shoeb Mohammed, a 24-year-old resident of Asifnagar, is said to be out of danger.

The Telangana Government has announced an ex gratia of Rs 5 lakh each to the bereaved families.