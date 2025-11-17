Madinah bus tragedy: Hyderabad family loses 18 members

Hyderabad: On November 9, when Syed Rashid waved goodbye to his family at the Hyderabad airport for the Umrah pilgrimage, he never, in his wildest dream, thought those moments would be their last living memories.

A retired railway employee residing next to the CPI(M) Marx Bhavan in Vidyanagar, 18 members from his family were travelling in that ill-fated bus that was burnt to ashes near Mufrihat, approximately 160 km from Madinah in the wee hours of Monday.

Eighteen members of a single Indian family were among 42 pilgrims killed in a bus accident near Medina, Saudi Arabia.



A relative identified Sheikh Naseeruddin and his son Sheikh Salauddin among the victims, and called for a full inquiry by authorities into the crash

Among the dead are 65-year-old Shaik Naseeruddin, 60-year-old Akhter Begum, his 38-year-old brother and 35-year-old sister-in-law and their three children, Sirajuddin, who lived in the United States with his 40-year-old wife Sana, 40, and their three children, Amina Begum and her daughter, Shameena Begum and her son, and Rizwana Begum and her two children.

At least 45 Umrah pilgrims from Hyderabad have been killed after their bus collided with a diesel tanker near the holy city of Madinah in Saudi Arabia, Hyderabad city police commissioner, VC Sajjanar said, citing preliminary information.

The deceased include 17 men, 18 women and 10 children, most of whom were residents of Asif Nagar, Jhirra, Mehdipatnam and Tolichowki.

Abdul Shoeb Mohammed, the sole survivor, a 24-year-old resident of Asifnagar, has emerged as the sole survivor who remains in critical care at a German Hospital in Madinah, according to sources who spoke to Siasat.com.

The tragedy stands as a stark reminder of how quickly life can change, leaving an entire community in grief.