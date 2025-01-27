Azmatullah Omarzai named ICC Men’s ODI Cricketer of the Year

The 24-year-old built on an impressive 2023 to become one of the world's leading One-Day International performers last year.

27th January 2025
Azmatullah Omarzai
Dubai: Afghanistan all-rounder Azmatullah Omarzai, who took his team to a new level with his right-arm pace bowling and multi-faceted batting game, was on Monday named the ICC Men’s ODI Cricketer of the Year 2024.

Omarzai also enjoyed a strong year in T20Is and franchise cricket, but it was in ODIs where he proved most influential.

He finished the year as his national team’s second-highest run-scorer behind Rahmanullah Gurbaz and second-highest wicket-taker behind AM Ghazanfar, with Afghanistan winning four of their five ODI series in 2024.

