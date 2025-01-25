Padma Bhushan for PR Sreejesh, Ashwin among 4 to get Padma Shri

New Delhi: Former men’s hockey captain P R Sreejesh was chosen for the Padma Bhushan, while recently-retired cricket star Ravichandran Ashwin was among the Padma Shri winners as four athletes and a para-coach figured in the list of 139 finalised for the coveted civilian awards on Saturday.

Legendary Indian footballer I M Vijayan, and India’s first Paralympic gold medal-winning archer Harvinder Singh too were named for the Padma Shri, the fourth highest civilian honour.

Para athletics coach Satyapal Singh, who mentored Paris Paralympics gold-winning and Khel Ratna-awardee high-jumper Praveen Kumar, would also be bestowed with the Padma Shri.

The 36-year-old Sreejesh, who retired after winning a second successive Olympic bronze with the national team in Paris, is currently the head coach of the junior men’s team.

Ashwin, 38, bid adieu to international cricket during the Border-Gavaskar series in Australia, finishing as India’s second highest wicket-taker in Tests with 537 scalps in 106 games.

The five were picked for the Padma awards by President Droupadi Murmu on the eve of the 76th Republic Day.

Padma Bhushan is the third highest civilian honour after Bharat Ratna and Padma Vibhushan.

The Padma awards are given for distinguished services to public across fields.

This year’s annual honours’ list comprises seven Padma Vibhushan, 19 Padma Bhushan and 113 Padma Shri award-winners.