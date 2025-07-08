B.Ed aspirants announce Maha Padayatra, demand increase in DSC quota

Hyderabad: B.Ed graduates across Telangana have intensified their demand for a higher share in the upcoming DSC recruitment, urging the government to increase the direct recruitment quota for School Assistant posts from the current 30% to 70%.

A delegation from the Telangana B.Ed Candidates Association met MLC Dr. Dasoju Sravan Kumar at Telangana Bhavan on Monday and submitted a memorandum, requesting him to convey their concerns to former Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao.

The aspirants highlighted that Telangana’s direct recruitment quota is significantly lower compared to other states and the Centre, where 70% of School Assistant posts are filled through direct recruitment. They appealed to the BRS leadership to intervene and push for parity with national standards.

Following a recent Supreme Court ruling, B.Ed holders are no longer eligible to apply for Secondary Grade Teacher (SGT) posts, leaving the School Assistant role as their only viable option in the teaching sector. “If the quota isn’t increased, thousands of qualified candidates will be left without any opportunity,” the association warned.

Expressing support, MLC Sravan announced a ‘Maha Padayatra’ to draw attention to the issue. The march will begin on July 10 from the Yadagirigutta Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple and conclude at the SCERT office in Hyderabad.

The B.Ed candidates remain hopeful that the BRS leadership will take up their cause and push for fair and just recruitment policies that align with national norms.