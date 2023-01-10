B Shafiullah appointed incharge CEO Telangana of Waqf Board

Hyderabad: Telangana Minorities Residential Educational Institutions Society (TMRIES) Secratary, B Shafiullah, has been appointed and given full additional charge as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Telangana Waqf Board following a reshuffle of officers last week.

The order passed on Tuesday relieved IPS, Shahnawaz Qasim, of his duties as CEO of the Waqf Board, Director, Minorities Welfare and other posts held by him on a Full Additional Charge basis. He has now been transferred and posted as the Inspector General of Police for Multizone-II.

B Shafiullah, Secretary TMRIES, has been placed in Full Additional Charge for the posts of Director of Minorities Welfare, Chief Executive Officer, Telangana State Waqf Board, Director, Telangana State Urdu Academy, and Director, Telangana State Minorities Study Circle, till regular officer is posted or until further orders whichever is earlier with immediate effect.

This comes amid a cold war between Qasim and the Waqf B oard which alleged the former was inefficient and did not dedicate adequate time to the activities of the board.

Over the same, the Telangana High Court had also directed that names of alternate officers be given so as to decide a probable successor.

While dealing with a writ petition filed by Ibrahim Shareef Naib Qazi, Justice M Sudheer Kumar directed the state government to appoint a full-time CEO for the Wakf Board forthwith.

The petitioner in the writ petition pleaded to the court that despite the passing of a resolution on October 20 by the Waqf Board seeking the removal of Shahnawaz Qasim from the CEO post, the officer remains to continue on the post.

He also contended that the continuation of the present CEO despite the resolution is arbitrary, illegal, and unconstitutional and that the CEO shall not interfere with the functioning of the in-charge CEO.