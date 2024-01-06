B.Tech student addicted to ganja found dead on railway tracks

Hyderabad: In a tragic event on Friday, January 5, the lifeless body of Motapothula Vijay Kumar, a 27-year-old B.Tech student, was discovered on the railway tracks near Ghatkesar.

Railway officials are suspecting that Vijay Kumar may have taken his own life by deliberately stepping in front of a fast-moving train.

The loco pilot at Ghatkesar acted promptly, notifying senior officials about the unfortunate incident. Vijay Kumar’s father, Srinivas, disclosed that his son had been struggling with ganja addiction for an extended period.

Srinivas explained that Vijay became involved with ganja during his intermediate studies. Despite seeking assistance at various rehabilitation facilities, he persisted in his habit.

Subsequently, Vijay pursued a B.Tech course, but his battle with addiction persisted. Srinivas shared that Vijay developed suicidal tendencies, making it an agonizing situation for the grieving family.

Authorities are currently investigating the circumstances surrounding Vijay Kumar’s demise. This incident highlights the challenges individuals face with substance addiction, underscoring the ongoing need for awareness and support for mental health issues.