B Tech student dies by suicide in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: A second year B Tech student died by suicide in Hyderabad’s Shamshabad area on Saturday, December 21.

The deceased was identified as 19-year-old N Avinash, a student of mechanical engineering.

He was found hanging in his hostel room in R.B. Nagar in Shamshabad. According to the police, the student was reportedly upset for the past few days and mostly stayed in his room without interacting much with his friends.

Also Read Telangana: Man gets 10 yrs jail for killing woman in accident

He hung himself from the ceiling fan in the room using a bedsheet in the afternoon. After being alerted by Avinash’s friends, the hostel authorities shifted him to the hospital, where the doctors declared him dead.

A case has been registered by the RGIA police and the investigation is underway.