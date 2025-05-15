B Tech student dies by suicide in Hyderabad after failing 3 subjects

Hyderabad: A first-year B Tech student died by suicide in Hyderabad on Wednesday, May 14, after failing three subjects.

The deceased was identified as 20-year-old Vivek. He was a native of the Suryapet district who was mentally distressed over the failure.

While his family members were away, the student reportedly locked himself in the bathroom and inflicted serious injuries on his neck and hand.

Upon learning of the suicide, the family informed the police.

The Hyderabad police registered a case and initiated an investigation into the matter.

(If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health professional or contact Roshni, the suicide prevention helpline, 040–66202000)