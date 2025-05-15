Case filed against BRS MLA Kaushik Reddy over ex MLC’s complaint

Based on this complaint, police have registered a case and initiated an investigation. Officials confirmed to the media on Wednesday that the case is under active probe.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by P N Sree Harsha  |   Published: 15th May 2025 10:03 am IST
Telangana HC orders cops to return BRS MLA Kaushik Reddy's phone
BRS MLA P Kaushik Reddy.

Hyderabad: A case has been registered against Huzurabad MLA Padi Kaushik Reddy at the Banjara Hills police station following a complaint by former MLC, Telangana Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Commission member, and All India Banjara Seva Sangh state president Ramulu Naik.

Ramulu Naik alleged that last month, MLA Padi Kaushik Reddy made false accusations implicating his family members in the Telangana State Group-1 exam scam.

Also Read
Extortion case filed against BRS MLA Kaushik Reddy

According to Naik, these allegations were baseless and have damaged his family’s reputation and social standing.

MS Creative School

On the 15th of last month, he filed a complaint with the police, seeking legal action against the MLA.

Based on this complaint, police have registered a case and initiated an investigation. Officials confirmed to the media on Wednesday that the case is under active probe.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by P N Sree Harsha  |   Published: 15th May 2025 10:03 am IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button