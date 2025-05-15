Case filed against BRS MLA Kaushik Reddy over ex MLC’s complaint

Hyderabad: A case has been registered against Huzurabad MLA Padi Kaushik Reddy at the Banjara Hills police station following a complaint by former MLC, Telangana Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Commission member, and All India Banjara Seva Sangh state president Ramulu Naik.

Ramulu Naik alleged that last month, MLA Padi Kaushik Reddy made false accusations implicating his family members in the Telangana State Group-1 exam scam.

According to Naik, these allegations were baseless and have damaged his family’s reputation and social standing.

On the 15th of last month, he filed a complaint with the police, seeking legal action against the MLA.

Based on this complaint, police have registered a case and initiated an investigation. Officials confirmed to the media on Wednesday that the case is under active probe.