Baazigar 2 in talks: Shah Rukh Khan could return in iconic role

Mumbai: Remember the famous line, “Kabhi kabhi jeetne ke liye kuch haarna bhi padta hai…”? That’s from Baazigar, the iconic 1993 thriller with Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, and Shilpa Shetty, which became a classic and put SRK on the path to stardom. Now, there’s exciting news—Baazigar 2 could be on its way!

Producer Ratan Jain recently confirmed talks with SRK about a possible sequel. He said, “We keep talking to Shah Rukh about Baazigar 2… it will definitely be made.” However, he mentioned they still need the right script, and it’ll only happen if SRK is in it.

Released on November 12, 1993, Baazigar featured Shah Rukh as an anti-hero.

The original Baazigar was a turning point for SRK, showing him as an anti-hero—a lead character with a dark side, unlike the typical hero roles. This role was first offered to stars like Anil Kapoor and Salman Khan, who turned it down. But when SRK took it, it became legendary. Directed by Abbas-Mustan, the film’s intense plot and unforgettable dialogues made it a Bollywood gem.

As the film celebrates 31 years, fans are thrilled about the potential sequel. Baazigar 2 could bring SRK back as a complex, dark character, which would be nostalgic for his fans and exciting for new viewers.

While the sequel isn’t official yet, the thought of Baazigar 2 has fans buzzing with excitement.