Baba Ramdev’s Patanjali under scanner for ‘fish extract’ in veg product

Patanjali Ayurved Limited, under the leadership of yoga guru Baba Ramdev, is facing renewed legal challenges as the Delhi High Court has requested responses from the Central government, the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI), and the company regarding a petition that claims misbranding of its dental care product, “Divya Dant Manjan.”

The petition, filed by lawyer Yatin Sharma, alleges that the product, which is marketed as vegetarian, actually contains ‘samudraphen,’ a compound derived from fish.

This misrepresentation is claimed to violate the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, the petitioner said.

The petitioner’s counsel contended that even though the law does not require drugs to be labelled as vegetarian or non-vegetarian, the use of the green dot constitutes “misbranding” under the Drugs and Cosmetics Act.

The court has issued notices to all relevant parties, including Patanjali and its associated entities, to address these allegations.

The next hearing is scheduled for November.