BABA Textile Machinery inaugurates first branch in Telangana

Hyderabad: Baba Textile Machinery India Private Limited, one of the leading manufacturers and importers of an extensive array of computerised embroidery machines further strengthened its presence in the Telangana state with the opening of its new branch office at Raj Bhavan Road, Somajiguda, Hyderabad.

This new office in the region will prove to be a crucial connection between the company and the customers and further strengthen the service delivery of BABA Textile. This new facility will enhance the future scalability options and will provide more opportunities for networking and collaboration.

Speaking on the occasion Keshav Agarwal, Business Head, BABA Textile Machinery “Telangana has a thriving ecosystem for the Industry owing to the progressive policies as well as conducive business environment provided by both the Telangana Government at the state level as well as the current Central Government.

Along with this, the excellent support received from BABA Textile has helped the customers to capitalise on the opportunity and grow as an organisation. “Our effort is to continue offering technologically superior equipment that will usher in a positive change for our customers and dealers alike.

Speaking on the occasion Mukund Agarwal, Business Head, BABA Textile Machinery “We have all types of technologies available with us, but we take care in Introducing the said new technologies, like automated bobbin machines with robotic arm technique may sound like a huge step forward but not the right way forward, on the account of India being a cheap labor hub, there should be a cautious investment in such technologies which will only increase costs in the future. Avoid burnout in cost of installing such machines if not needed.”

The Company is Led by Murari Lal Parasurampuria (Director), Rakhi Devi Parasurampuria (Director) & Mukund Agarwal (Business Head), Keshav Agarwal (Business Head). Further, the company closely observed that the dynamics of the Indian market are changing due to pandemic’s aftereffects.