Babil Khan breaks down, calls Bollywood ‘Rude’ in viral clip

Mumbai: On May 4, 2025, a video of Babil Khan, son of late actor Irrfan Khan, went viral online. In the clip, Babil was seen crying and speaking about how lonely and hurt he feels in the Bollywood film industry. The video was first posted on his Instagram Story but was deleted soon after. Still, fans shared it widely on Reddit, and many are now worried about him.

He Names Bollywood Celebrities

In the video, Babil mentioned several well-known names like Ananya Panday, Arjun Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Raghav Juyal, Adarsh Gourav, and even singer Arijit Singh. He said, “There are ppl like Shanaya Kapoor, Ananya Pandey and Arjun Kapoor and Siddhant Chaturvedi and Raghav Juyal and Adarsh Gourav…They’re so, so many more names. Bollywood is so fu*ked. Bollywood is so so rude.”

His words shocked fans and raised questions about how he is being treated in the industry.

Calls Bollywood “Fake”

In another part of the video, Babil said, “Bollywood is the most fakest industry that I have ever been a pasrt of. But there are few people that want Bollywood to be better (smiles)…I got to show to you so much more, so much more, so much more. I have so much more to give you…”

Fans felt his pain and many believe he is being bullied or ignored despite being a star kid.

Many people reacted with love and support. They said Babil seems to be struggling with sadness and pressure. Some also remembered the emotional poem he shared on Irrfan Khan’s death anniversary, where he wrote, “Soon I’ll be there. With you, not without you.”

What’s Next for Babil?

On the work front, Babil was last seen in Logout, which was released on ZEE5 in April.