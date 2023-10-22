‘Babri Masjid revenge’ message appears in Hyderabad, probe on

Hyderabad: Chaderghat police have registered a case against unidentified individuals after “revenge for demolition of Babri Masjid” was found written on shutters of shops in Akbarbagh.

While patrolling the area, police constable Sudarshan Goud found the message written on shutters of some shops in Akbar Bagh area. The constable in his complaint alleged that few shutters of the shop located in front of Ujale Shah grounds had a message written with black paint “BLACK DAY! WE WILL FIGHT BACK OH BABRI. REVENGE IS DUE…” Police fears that it might create communal tension and law and order problems in the city.

A few organizations in Hyderabad observe December 6 as black day, marking the demolition of Babri Masjid at Ayodhya Uttar Pradesh in 1992.

Taking suo moto action, the Chaderghat police have registered a case under IPC sections 153A, 505(2) and investigation are underway.