Baby born on TGSRTC bus gets lifetime pass, ASHA worker rewarded

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC) on Monday, April 21, announced a lifetime free bus pass for a baby girl born on one of its buses and a year-long free travel pass for the ASHA worker who helped with the delivery.

The incident took place on April 15 when a pregnant woman, Suvarna, was returning home to Kollapur after completing medical tests in Nagarkurnool. She was travelling on a Hyderabad-Kollapur express bus when she experienced sudden labour pains near Adirala village in Pedda Kothapalli mandal.

Noticing the woman in distress, ASHA worker Malli Kantamma, who was travelling with the expectant mother, alerted conductor Raj Kumar and private hire bus driver Venugopal. The staff immediately stopped the bus and ensured all passengers were safely evacuated to give privacy and space for the emergency delivery.

With no time to reach a hospital, ASHA worker Kantamma delivered the baby girl inside the bus. After the delivery, the mother and newborn were rushed to the local government hospital via an 108 ambulance. Both are reported to be healthy.

TGSRTC managing director VC Sajjanar commended conductor Raj Kumar, private hire bus driver Venugopal, and ASHA worker Malli Kantamma for their prompt and compassionate response. He remarked that the selfless actions of RTC staff during emergencies reflect the true spirit of public service.