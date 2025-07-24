YouTube has become the place where people from all over the world watch and share videos. From catchy songs to fun kids’ tunes and emotional tributes, some videos have received millions of likes and become true internet legends.

In this story, we look at the top 6 most liked videos on YouTube as of 2025. These videos are not just loved by fans, they’ve also earned millions of dollars in revenue. Let’s take a look at which songs made it to the top and why they became so famous!

Top 6 Most Liked YouTube Videos Ever

1. “Despacito” – Luis Fonsi ft. Daddy Yankee

• Likes: 55 million

A catchy Spanish song that became a global hit. People around the world danced to it, even if they didn’t understand the lyrics! The remix with Justin Bieber made it even more popular.

2. “See You Again” – Wiz Khalifa ft. Charlie Puth

• Likes: 45.9 million

A touching song made in memory of actor Paul Walker from the Fast & Furious movies. It brought tears to many eyes and became a tribute that touched hearts everywhere.

3. “Baby Shark Dance” – Pinkfong

• Likes: 45.6 million

A fun and simple children’s song that got stuck in everyone’s heads. Kids loved it, parents heard it on repeat, and the dance went viral all over the world.

4. “Dynamite” – BTS

• Likes: 39 million

BTS released this upbeat English song during the pandemic. Their fans (called ARMY) helped it break YouTube records in just hours. It made people smile during tough times.

5. “Shape of You”- Ed Sheeran

• Likes: 38.5 million

A romantic pop song that everyone loved. It played in malls, gyms, weddings, and radios everywhere. Ed Sheeran’s smooth voice and catchy beat made it unforgettable.

6. “Gangnam Style” – PSY

• Likes: 30.5 million

The first true viral YouTube hit! With its funny dance and Korean lyrics, it took over the world in 2012. People of all ages copied the horse dance and laughed together.

These videos show how music brings people together. No matter the language or country, a good song and fun video can make the whole world watch, dance, and hit the “like” button.