Bachchan family & Bollywood shuns the eternal diva Aishwarya Rai on her birthday!

Mumbai: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan celebrated her 51st birthday on November 1, and while her fans flooded social media with warm wishes, there was a noticeable absence of greetings from Bollywood’s A-listers.

Only Kajol and Rakul Preet Singh wished Aishwarya with sweet birthday notes. Kajol shared a lovely picture of Aishwarya, calling her “ever stunning,” while Rakul extended heartfelt wishes, hoping for a year filled with success and happiness.

The lack of posts from the A listers of film industry like Karan Johar, Manish Malhotra, Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar, Sonali Bendre has sparked curiosity about whether Bollywood is maintaining its distance from the actress.

Also Read Kartik Aaryan’s reported HUGE paycheck for Bhool Bhulaiyyaa 3

Interestingly, even the Bachchan family did not share any posts to mark Aishwarya’s birthday. The absence of wishes from her father-in-law, Amitabh Bachchan, and husband, Abhishek Bachchan till late evening was particularly noted by fans.

While it’s common for the Bachchan family members to keep certain celebrations private, the Bachchans has frequently shared birthday messages publicly in previous years.

Last year, Abhishek wished Aishwarya with a beautiful photo and wrote, “Happy Birthday!”.Though he wished her very late.

Reports of possible tension in Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan’s marriage have been circulating for some time. The couple, who tied the knot in a high-profile wedding in 2007, has been making headlines due to divorce speculations.

Abhishek’s alleged closeness to his ‘Dasvi’ co-star, Nimrat Kaur, along with complex family dynamics involving Shweta and Jaya Bachchan, are said to be contributing factors to the rumoured troubles.

In July, the ‘Taal’ actress attended Anant Ambani’s wedding solo with her daughter Aaradhya, while the Bachchan family was present in full force. This further fuelled speculation about potential issues in her marriage.

Additionally, during a recent episode of “Kaun Banega Crorepati”, Amitabh Bachchan talked about the iconic song “Kajra Re,” referencing Abhishek and Rani Mukerji but notably omitting Aishwarya, who also appeared in the music video.

While Bollywood celebrities refrained from posting birthday wishes for Aishwarya this year, her fans continue to celebrate her career, charisma, and legacy on social media.